Many on Phoenix's Robert E. Lee Street disapprove of proposals to rename their street

- Chances are many have learned about Robert E. Lee during school. In the past few months, however, there has been a push to remove statues and rename streets that were named in the Confederate Civil War general's honor, because people find it offensive, including in Phoenix.

Many people on Phoenix's Robert E. Lee Street, however, are not in favor of changing the name.

"It's a part of the U.S. history, it's not the greatest, but it's something people do need to remember, not just erase it completly and forget about it," said Dejan Bukvic.

As it stands, the City of Phoenix needs the approval of a majority of the people living on the street before changing the street's name. Mayor Greg Stanton is reportedly trying to change that.

Last Fall, Mayor Stanton announced he wanted to rename Squaw Peak Drive, saying it's racially offensive. The next street on the mayor's list to change, is Robert E. Lee Street.

Many residents said changing their address on documents, bank accounts, and utilities will be a hassle and even costly. One resident agrees, but said she would approve the name change.

"Children learning their history and so forth, they might see the name honored in a street, and not think that that's a good person to be honored. So I think it's a good thing," said the resident, who did not want to be identified.

The City needs 75% of the people living on the street to approve it before the name can be changed. The city is confirming that Mayor Stanton is now trying to change that ordinance, giving the city permission to change a street name even when homeowners don't agree.

No word yet on when the City Council will officially talk about the ordinance change. Meanwhile, Mayor Stanton released a statement that reads:

"Phoenix is a welcoming and inclusive community. We want to send a message about our values as a city and that means Phoenix should not have street names that celebrate the Confederacy. Nor should we have street names that demean our Native American community."