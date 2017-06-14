'Cat house' up for sale in northeast Arizona

- A real estate listing in northeast Arizona is drawing a lot of attention.

The log cabin home for sale is located in Concho, which is just northeast of Show Low. The home looks pretty normal on the outside, but inside is when things get interesting.

The home is described as "contemporary and eccentric" and if you love cats, this house is for you! It's covered from floor to ceiling in cat decor and cat toys.

The 2,500-square foot home sits on 20 acres of land. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The listing calls it a "once in a lifetime find and an extremely fun home."

The "cat house" is going for $240,000.