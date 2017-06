- Police say the body of what appears to be an adult male has been recovered in Tempe,

Tempe police say the body was found near the Loop 202 and McClintock Road on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it's too early to tell if foul play is involved.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1404188362963040/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.