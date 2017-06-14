Flagstaff to enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Thursday

- Officials with the City of Flagstaff announced Wednesday the city will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Thursday morning.

The decision, which will take effect at 8:00 a.m., will include the following restrictions:

No permits issued for open burning within the city limits

Use of charcoal barbecue grills prohibited at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, Observatory Mesa, Picture Canyon Natural Area and private campgrounds

No smoking at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, Disc Golf Courses, Flagstaff Urban Trail System, Observatory Mesa or Picture Canyon Natural Area.

Open fire pits and open flame devices (like chimineas) are prohibited, even those with a spark arrestor screen, within the city limits.

Sale or use of consumer grade fireworks within the city limits is also prohibited, according to the statement.

City of Flagstaff Fire Restriction Stages

http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/index.aspx?NID=2981