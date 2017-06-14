Time running out on Southwest Airlines birthday sale

Southwest Airlines is offering cheap fare to select cities, but time is running out.

According to its website, the low fare is offered as part of the airline company's 46th anniversary celebration. A look at the discounts show that from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, travelers can get to Denver for at least $73. Flights to Seattle start at $95, and flights to San Jose or San Francisco start at $89.

According to the terms and conditions, purchases must be made by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and domestic trips must be made from August 22 through December 16. International trips must be made from August 22 to December 13.

Domestic trips also have blackout periods, according to the terms and conditions:

September 1

September 4

November 21-22

November 25-27

Southwest Airlines Sale

https://www.southwest.com/html/promotions/promotions_click_n_save_sale_170613_offers.html?clk=SPOFFAIR_CNS170613