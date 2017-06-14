Iconic Phoenix Melrose District liquor store could soon be demolished

- It has been a part of Phoenix's Melrose District for years, and now, people living in the area are fighting to keep a pink liquor store from getting ripped down and replaced by apartments.

DJ Buhrle, Manager of Melrose Liquors says a demolition request was posted Monday, by a developer who is building an apartment complex behind the building.

Now, Buhrle says residents have 30 days to fight the request, before a permit is possibly granted. A change.org petition has reportedly been started to save the building.

Many customers driving through said they like the look of the building, and it fits the Melrose District's retro theme. They also hope this historic pink liquor store remains open for business.

Change.org petition

https://www.change.org/p/mayor-stanton-no-demo-permit-for-p-b-bell-for-pink-drive-thru-liquor-building-on-melrose-curve