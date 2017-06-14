Firefighters working hard to stop Highline Fire from spreading

Firefighters are trying to stop a wildfire burning near Payson from spreading.

The Highline Fire was sparked four days ago, and as of Thursday night, it has burned over 1,300 acres so far, with no containment.

The fire is burning about eight miles north of Payson, but no structures, homes or business have been affected.

No evacuations have been ordered, but officials are worried winds and high temperature could push this fire south, which may affect homes.