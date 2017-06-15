FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police: Woman hit by car after getting out of Uber

Jun 15 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car after getting out of an Uber in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say the woman was picked up by an Uber driver in Old Town Scottsdale and as she was exiting the vehicle near Hayden and Chaparral, she was hit by another car.

Both drivers stayed at the scene after the woman was hit.

Hayden Road has reopened in both directions at Chaparral.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

 

