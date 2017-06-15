Police: Woman hit by car after getting out of Uber

- Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car after getting out of an Uber in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say the woman was picked up by an Uber driver in Old Town Scottsdale and as she was exiting the vehicle near Hayden and Chaparral, she was hit by another car.

Jeep hits woman in 20's after she exits Uber, runs into driver's path at Chaparral/Hayden. @ScottsdalePD on scene, avoid area #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/IkZ33yGlYH — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 15, 2017

Woman hit by car after @ScottsdalePD say she jumped out of @Uber-drivers stayed on scene Part of Hayden/Chaparral closed for investigation pic.twitter.com/CJlAvs2W8C — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 15, 2017

Both drivers stayed at the scene after the woman was hit.

Hayden Road has reopened in both directions at Chaparral.

All lanes of Hayden & Chaparral are back open following an overnight car/pedestrian accident. Be safe and drive carefully. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ELiUJkJbl6 — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 15, 2017

Hayden Rd closed both directions at Chaparral as @ScottsdalePD investigate car/pedestrian accident. No update on victim's condition. pic.twitter.com/hLNapYhLaB — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 15, 2017

