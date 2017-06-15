Phoenix police: Person dead after shooting at home

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one person is dead following a shooting at home and that an 18-year-old man who lives at the home has been detained for questioning.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says circumstances of the Thursday morning shooting are under investigation but that there's no immediate indication that the incident involved a burglary or forced entry.

One person is dead after a shooting. Suspect is in custody. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/sQQn9O1vAL — Juan Zaragoza (@juanzfox10) June 15, 2017

Lewis says the dead person was a male but that he didn't immediately know his age.

Lewis says the 18-year-old man was reportedly visibly shaken when he went to the home of neighbors after the shooting and that the neighbors called police. He says the 18-year-old is cooperating with police.

No identities were released.