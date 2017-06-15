Member of Mesa council faces ethics charges after DUI arrest

Related Headlines Colleagues discuss future of Mesa city councilman

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A member of the Mesa City Council now faces ethics charges that could result in his removal of office in the wake of a DUI arrest in May.

Councilmember Ryan Winkle didn't attended a special meeting Thursday when the council voted to approve charging him with conduct indicating a lacking fitness to hold office and failing to maintain a high standard of ethics.

Approved. Council members @MesaCityCouncil adopted a procedure to discipline Councilmember Ryan Winkle after dui in @TempePolice pic.twitter.com/N1G44dYgkQ — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 15, 2017

The DUI arrest was Winkle's second in eight years.

Mayor John Giles says the council's vote doesn't decide Winkle's guilt or innocence and that the council will hold a future hearing on decide whether to impose discipline up to removal from office.

Winkle has apologized for his conduct. He took a leave of absence but said he didn't plan to step down from the council.