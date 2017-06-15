Member of Mesa council faces ethics charges after DUI arrest

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 15 2017 10:20AM MST

Updated: Jun 15 2017 10:22AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A member of the Mesa City Council now faces ethics charges that could result in his removal of office in the wake of a DUI arrest in May.

Councilmember Ryan Winkle didn't attended a special meeting Thursday when the council voted to approve charging him with conduct indicating a lacking fitness to hold office and failing to maintain a high standard of ethics.

The DUI arrest was Winkle's second in eight years.

Mayor John Giles says the council's vote doesn't decide Winkle's guilt or innocence and that the council will hold a future hearing on decide whether to impose discipline up to removal from office.

Winkle has apologized for his conduct. He took a leave of absence but said he didn't plan to step down from the council.

