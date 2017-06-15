EXTREME HEAT: Salvation Army to activate heat relief centers across the Valley

- Officials with Salvation Army announced Thursday that 14 heat relief stations will be activated throughout the Valley, in response to the Excessive Heat Warning that was issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the statement, anyone in need can go to the centers for cooling and hydration. In addition, a mobile hydration unit will be dispatched to select parts of the Valley, in an effort to serve those living on the streets.

The heat relief stations will provide service from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., through the time the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

According to the NWS in Phoenix, the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Saturday to 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Map of heat relief stations

