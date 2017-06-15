Man arrested, accused of pulling a gun on McDonald's employees over French Fries

A Valley man arrested after he, reportedly upset about some French Fries, allegedly pulled a gun on a couple of McDonalds employees.

According to police, 30-year-old Michael Vasquez had a .40 caliber handgun tucked into his waistband and showed it to both employees after becoming upset with his McDonald's order. Employees reportedly said the man became verbally aggressive, and told them to meet him out back.

Police quickly arrived on scene arrested Vasquez and took his handgun. Vasquez is charged with Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct.