Police: Man killed after being run over by SUV driven by teens

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 16 2017 04:59AM MST

Updated: Jun 16 2017 05:02AM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a man is dead after he was run over by an SUV driven by teens in Tempe.

Tempe police say the man was hit and killed after the SUV drove onto the sidewalk near 48th Street and Southern late Thursday night.

Police say the 18-year-old driver and two other teens in the SUV were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators are not sure what caused the SUV to lose control and drive onto the sidewalk, but speed may be a factor in the crash.

Westbound Southern is closed from Potter to 48th Street due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

