Police: Man killed after being run over by SUV driven by teens

- Police say a man is dead after he was run over by an SUV driven by teens in Tempe.

Tempe police say the man was hit and killed after the SUV drove onto the sidewalk near 48th Street and Southern late Thursday night.

Police say the 18-year-old driver and two other teens in the SUV were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators are not sure what caused the SUV to lose control and drive onto the sidewalk, but speed may be a factor in the crash.

Speed likely factor in deadly crash that left a man dead sent 3 teens to hospital. @TempePolice says juvenile lost control to avoid 2nd car pic.twitter.com/PJzYD2qWy9 — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 16, 2017

Westbound Southern is closed from Potter to 48th Street due to the crash.

Fatal car/pedestrian accident has WB Southern closed from Potter(near I-10) to 48th St. EB is open. Avoid area if possible @ANITAROMANFOX10 pic.twitter.com/S01hm5CZ46 — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 16, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.