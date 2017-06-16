Understanding the signs, symptoms of heat-related illness

- It's that time of year again, yes that time for triple-digit heat.

"Even when we hit just the low-100s, we saw an increase in heat-related illness calls," said Capt. Reda Bigler of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Those calls were for heat exhaustion or the worst-case scenario of heat strokes.

"So, that's the one that is a matter of life or death," Bigler said. "You need to activate 911. It can't be reversed by simply going into the house."

With the even more extreme heat to come next week, it's important to know the dangers that can come with it.

"When you have heat exhaustion, you'll have that cool, pale, clammy," Bigler said. "Your skin feels cool when really it should be warm."

At this point, it's time to cool the body down, get inside with the A/C and use cold water and ice packs because one you're past the point of heat exhaustion, it can become a heat stroke.

"When heat exhaustion is setting in, you start to feel excessive sweating," Bigler said. "When you're getting to heat stroke, you completely stop sweating."

At that point, medics say first responders must be called. It's just not easy to reverse heat stroke on your own, which is something some people may not understand.

We came out to Camelback Mountain to see just how much people know about heat exhaustion and heat strokes. After hiking out in 100-plus degrees, you'll probably want to be familiar with the symptoms.

Next week, we could see temps hit 120, which is a heat that becomes dangerous, according to fire officials.