- Police are investigating a a homicide in Mesa on Friday.

Mesa police say the body of a woman was found near Lindsay and Broadway Roads on Friday morning. Officers discovered the body while responding to reports of a shooting at the location.

Detectives working death investigation at 2855 E Broadway. PIO enroute. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 16, 2017

