2 small subdivisions evacuated because of wildfire

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two small subdivisions in east-central Arizona have been evacuated because of a wildfire that continues to grow.

Spokesman Mike Reichling (RY'-kling) of the team managing the fire burning approximately 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) northeast of Payson says La Cienega and Ellison Creek Estates were ordered evacuated Thursday evening.

Reichling says the fire is about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the subdivisions, which have 50 to 100 mostly seasonal and weekend homes. There are no reports of structures being destroyed.

Reichling says firefighters are working to keep the fire from reaching forested areas above the Mogollon Rim.

Approximately 1,070 personnel are assigned to the fire, which started June 10 and later merged with a smaller fire.

The total acreage is estimate at 6.6 square miles (17.1 sq. kilometers) of forest, grass and brush.

The name of one subdivision has been corrected.