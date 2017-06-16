STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Boat fire reported at Lake Pleasant

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 16 2017 11:58AM MST

Updated: Jun 16 2017 12:12PM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Several boats are reportedly on fire at Lake Pleasant in Peoria.

According to a tweet from Maricopa County Park, emergency responders are on the scene for the fire near Scorpion Bay.

