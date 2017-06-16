Boat fire reported at Lake Pleasant

- Several boats are reportedly on fire at Lake Pleasant in Peoria.

According to a tweet from Maricopa County Park, emergency responders are on the scene for the fire near Scorpion Bay.

Boat on fire at Lake Pleasant Regional Park near Scorpion Bay. Emergency responders on the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TUGsH1iaIS — Maricopa County Park (@MCParks) June 16, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1406692009379342/

