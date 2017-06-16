Congressional Baseball shooting suspect had names of lawmakers on paper, including Rep. Trent Franks

It has been revealed that the gunman who opened fire on Republican Congressmen practicing for a charity baseball game had the names of several Congressman on a list of paper in his pocket. One of the names on the list was Rep. Trent Franks.

The handwritten list of lawmakers was found in a van belonging to the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson. All of the congressmen listed were GOP members, and belonged to the House Freedom Caucus.

"It does remind you, no matter who you are that we are all not promised tomororw, and we should be very thankful for each day that we have," said Franks. He was not participating in the practice.

"It seems pretty clear he acted alone," said Franks. "I think that's the case, but I certainly don't want to prejudice any investigation."

Franks says that he will be more aware of his surroundings going forward

"I hope that all of us as Americans begin to reocgnize what a gift it is to be alive and be in the United States of America," said Franks.