Staying hydrated using an IV in near-record Valley heat

- With the scorching temperatures continuing to increase for the next few days, one Scottsdale naturopath has a way to make sure you're staying hydrated.

"Drinking water is obviously very important, but when you're talking about hydrating quickly, nothing an beat an IV," Dr. Suneil Jain said.

Dr. Jain says a rehydration drip helps replenish fluids lost when you sweat.

He says it helps prevent dehydration, which can sneak up on you if you're not careful.

"There is very little humidity and you can't even tell when you are getting dehydrated and sometimes it's too late and you're starting to suffer from heat exhaustion or worst case, heat stroke," he said.

Dr. Jain uses a small butterfly needle and says the treatment takes 30 to 45 minutes, depending on which package you use.

"In our hydration bags, we use amino acids and minerals and the main thing being electrolytes," he said.

The cost ranges from $150 to $295.