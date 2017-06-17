Firefighters: 5 people overdose on unknown substance at bar

- Firefighters say five people overdosed on an unknown substance at a west Phoenix bar.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the five people, varying in ages from 24 to 45 years old, thought they were snorting cocaine but didn't know what the actual substance was when they overdosed at the bar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phx Fire says according to a few patients, they thought they were snorting cocaine but didn't know what the substance actually was. — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) June 17, 2017

Phx Fire says 5 ppl varied from 24-45 years old both men & women and they were in various degrees of altered mental status. — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) June 17, 2017

Phx Fire say 5 ppl overdosed on an unknown substance at this bar off 83rd Ave & Indian School. Police are now investigating #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/RlJec0H2j0 — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) June 17, 2017

Phoenix police are now investigating.