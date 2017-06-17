FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Firefighters: 5 people overdose on unknown substance at bar

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say five people overdosed on an unknown substance at a west Phoenix bar.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the five people, varying in ages from 24 to 45 years old, thought they were snorting cocaine but didn't know what the actual substance was when they overdosed at the bar near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police are now investigating.

