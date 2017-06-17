FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police seek meat shop armed robbery suspect

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police are seeking a suspect who they say robbed a west Phoenix meat shop at gunpoint.

Phoenix police say the suspect entered the Super Carniceria near 72nd Avenue and Indian School Road on June 3, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the clerk and robbed the meat shop before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'10" and 165 pounds. He has a shaved head and a tattoo of the Virgin Mary's face on the back of his neck and a tattoo of the word "Maria" on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

