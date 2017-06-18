Two officers & driver hurt in west Phoenix crash

- A bad crash in west Phoenix sends two officers and a driver to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Phoenix Police say the collision happened near 35th Avenue and Glendale. Witnesses tell officers that the police Tahoe was heading north on 35th Avenue when a yellow vehicle turned left onto Glendale from 35th Avenue. The Tahoe flipped over onto its roof.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to the scene at about 4:15am and head to extricate the officer out of the vehicle. The male officer, in his early 30s, was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and his name has not been released. A female officer was also hurt and taken to the hospital, reportedly after she cut her hand helping him escape from the wrecked vehicle. The driver of the yellow truck, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have shut down streets in the area while investigating what led up to the crash.