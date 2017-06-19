FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Big Surf Waterpark closed due to 1st-alarm fire

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - It's going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, but one of the best places to cool off in the Valley will be closed after a first-alarm fire broke out overnight.

Big Surf Waterpark, located near McClintock and McKellips Roads in Tempe, will be closed today after the fire broke out in a bathroom last night. 

Officials are hopeful that the waterpark will reopen on Tuesday.

 

