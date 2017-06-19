Big Surf Waterpark closed due to 1st-alarm fire

- It's going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, but one of the best places to cool off in the Valley will be closed after a first-alarm fire broke out overnight.

Big Surf Waterpark, located near McClintock and McKellips Roads in Tempe, will be closed today after the fire broke out in a bathroom last night.

Officials are hopeful that the waterpark will reopen on Tuesday.

Confirmation from Big Surf that the water park will be closed today after fire broke out last night in bathroom. Could open back up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oncQ6TQxWf — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) June 19, 2017