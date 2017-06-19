Hearing set for man accused in Phoenix serial killings

Aaron Juan Saucedo

PHOENIX (AP) - A man accused in a string of serial killings in Phoenix is scheduled for a court hearing Monday in the one shooting death in which he has been charged.

Aaron Juan Saucedo had previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the August 2015 fatal shooting of 61-year-old Raul Romero.

Saucedo also was booked on suspicion of murder in eight other shooting deaths, but charges have not yet been filed in those crimes.

He declared that he was innocent of the killings during a brief court appearance last month.

Investigators say Saucedo was responsible for killing nine people as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars.

Police say Saucedo left behind bullet casings at each crime that linked him to the shootings.