American Eagle flights cancelled Tuesday, due to hot weather

- American Airlines has canceled nearly 40 flights in Phoenix on Tuesday, because of the heat.

The cancelation mainly affect flights that utilize smaller regional jets, operated by Mesa Airlines and SkyWest Airlines under the American Eagle brand, as they can't take off in temperatures hotter than 118F.

The maximum operating temperature for the Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft is 118F. On average, American Eagle has 90 departures and 90 arrivals daily at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The cancelations apply to flights arriving or departing between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., when temperatures are forecasted to hit 118F or higher.

Customers can call American Airlines to reschedule their flight for free, or for a full refund.