List of American Airlines flights impacted by hot weather

Officials with American Airlines have released a list of flights that will be delayed or canceled on Tuesday.

Delayed Flights

2930 - From Albuquerque, NM

5953 - From Burbank, Calif.

5938 - From Fresno, Calif.

5905 - From Long Beach, Calif.

5989 - From Monterey, Calif.

3146 - From Santa Fe, NM

5918 - From Tucson

Canceled Flights (Departing Phoenix)

5989 - To Albuquerque, NM

5910 - To Austin, Texas

3032 - To Bakersfield, Calif.

5906 - To Burbank, Calif.

5976 - To Burbank, Calif.

2982 - To Durango, Colo.

5929 - To El Paso, Texas

5931 - To Fresno, Calif.

3037 - To Flagstaff

2997 - To Los Angeles (LAX)

2901 - To Monterey, Calif.

5811 - To Mazatlán International Airport (Mexico)

5723 - To Ontario, Calif.

2900 - To Palm Springs, Calif.

3051 - To Palm Springs, Calif.

3109 - To Palm Springs, Calif.

5745 - To Santa Barbara, Calif.

5752 - To Santa Barbara, Calif.

5963 - To San Luis Obispo, Calif.

5792 - To Tucson

5955 - To Tucson

3040 - To Yuma

Canceled Flights (Arriving in Phoenix)