6 killed in I-10 pileup caused by dust

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) - Police say six people are dead, including an infant from Phoenix, after a multiple-car pileup on Interstate 10 in New Mexico near the Arizona state line.

Police say winds and a dust storm abruptly blew in on westbound I-10 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, around 5 p.m. Monday.

T-Storm dust caused a 20 car pile up W/B 10 in New Mexico near state line. WB 10 routed to Safford on 70. AZDPS to help due to fatalities. — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) June 20, 2017

Among those killed were a 9-month-old girl from Phoenix, two people from El Paso, Texas, and an Escondido, California woman.

Five of the six killed died on the scene in the crash that involved 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars.

Authorities reopened the highway Tuesday after a long closure to investigate.