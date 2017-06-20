Phoenix PD helping Pinal County family find killers

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities are making a renewed push to solve the cold-case killings of two Mammoth, Arizona, people who were found dead in a backyard in January.

Phoenix police are helping the relatives of 32-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria De Santiago get the word out about the killings by making them available for news interviews Tuesday.

The pair was discovered fatally shot in the backyard of a home in Mammoth in Pinal County on Jan. 31.

Reynoso was awaiting trial for manslaughter charges tied to a vehicle crash that killed three people on Jan. 30, 2015.