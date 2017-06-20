Partial roof collapse reported at Phoenix skate rink

- Phoenix Fire officials said Tuesday night a partial collapse of the structure roof was reported at a skate rink.

According to fire officials, the incident took place at the 7300 block of Indian School Road, and there were no reports of anyone inside the struck. There is reportedly a natural gas link, and the exterior walls of the building are reportedly unstable.

Fire crews, according to officials, have set up a collapse and evacuation perimeter, and are waiting for Southwest Gas crews to arrive.

