Humane Society crews working hard to make sure pets are well taken care of

- Tuesday's extreme heat can be especially dangerous for people's four-legged friends.

Throughout the day, the Arizona Humane Society was kept extremely busy, in an effort to make sure pets were well taken care of by making sure they had shelter and water.

According to officials, Emergency Animal Medical Technicians with the Humane Society responded to 55 calls, with a majority of those heat-related.

Field dispatch line

602-997-7585 ext. 2073