8 structures burned in southern Arizona wildfire

SONOITA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities now say eight structures, four of which are homes, have burned in Sonoita south of Tucson in a wildfire that started Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says about 100 firefighters are battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the department says there were reported lightning strikes in the area.

Firefighters are dealing with extreme heat as they battle the fire. Air resources are assessing whether they need to use retardant.

Department spokeswoman Tiffany Davila said officials will make sure firefighters are hydrated and safe during the heat wave that has brought extreme temperatures to parts of Arizona.