Airport workers still working, despite extreme heat

- Wednesday marked another day of record high temperatures in Phoenix, as the heat wave continues, on the first full day of summer.

The mercury reached 117F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where the National Weather Service takes the official temperature readings, and the temperatures is especially tough for those working on the tarmac at the airport.

FOX 10 Phoenix's Nicole Garcia was at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport, getting a feel for what it's like on the tarmac.