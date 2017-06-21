Officer-involved shooting reported in Mesa

- Mesa Police officers were at the scene of an officer involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m., near 82nd St. and University. No officers were reported injured.

According to Mesa Police, officers were at the scene to serve an Order of Protection against the suspect. The suspect was reportedly angry, took off on foot, came back, and picked up a stick. The suspect allegedly wielded the stick towards officers.

Officers reportedly used a bean bag gun on the suspect, and later shot the suspect multiple times because the suspect was reportedly out of Taser range.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.