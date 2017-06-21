Winslow teen arrested, accused of second degree murder

An 18-year-old has been arrested by Winslow Police, accused of Second Degree Murder.

According to a statement, Sonny Wyatt Silas was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl on Tuesday. Officers, firefighters, and medical crews were called to a home on the 500 block of E. Oak Street in Winslow Tuesday morning for a report of a girl who was not breathing. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, after medical crews attempted lifesaving measures on the girl for over 40 minutes.

According to police, results from an autopsy reveal the girl died, after suffering multiple incidents of blunt force trauma tot he head and body. Silas reportedly admitted to being responsible for the child's death.

Silas was the live-in boyfriend of the child's cousin, according to police, and was not related to the child. He has since bee booked into the Navajo County Jail.