Woman's body found inside Glendale apartment after fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 22 2017 06:22AM MST

Updated: Jun 22 2017 06:29AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A woman is dead after her body was discovered inside a Glendale apartment following an early-morning fire.

Glendale police say the body was found after firefighters responded to the fire near 55th Avenue and Camelback at about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Once firefighters found the body, police were immediately called to the scene.

The cause of the fire and woman's death are under investigation.

