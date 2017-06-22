Woman's body found inside Glendale apartment after fire

- A woman is dead after her body was discovered inside a Glendale apartment following an early-morning fire.

Glendale police say the body was found after firefighters responded to the fire near 55th Avenue and Camelback at about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Once firefighters found the body, police were immediately called to the scene.

Investigation continues @GlendaleAZPD tape stretches across parking lot of apt complex where @GlendaleFire allegedly found body pic.twitter.com/FAGbLq6yxH — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 22, 2017

The cause of the fire and woman's death are under investigation.