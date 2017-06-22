Susan G. Komen official speaks on the foundation's closing in Arizona

Related Headlines Susan G. Komen Arizona to cease operations in July

- Many of us remember those Octobers when downtown Phoenix would turn into a sea of pink.

But lately, Executive Director Christina Mencuccini says it's been a much different story.

"The 'Race for the Cure' has trended downward for many years now, but also general fundraising and event participation has also been trended downward," she said.

Mencuccini began her position with the foundation in November of last year and says one reason for the decline could be that most fundraising is now online.

"We use Go Fund Me, we use Kickstarter, we have all sorts of social ways of fundraising today that we didn't in the early-90s when the 'Race for the Cure' came to Phoenix," she said.

It's a race that once used to pull in crowds of more than 30,000 people and last year saw 7,500, a few thousand shy of their overall goal.

Some people ask if another reason could be the national controversies the Koman Foundation has seen with people angry at the salaries of Komen leaders and a decision that briefly cut funding to Planned Parenthood.

Mencuccini says there's no way to tell if any of that played a role in the Valley and the concern at this point is moving forward until doors close on July 31.

"We have increased our granting to our community partners and we are working diligently to get the money in their hands as quickly as possible," she said.

Mencuccini says $419,000 in grants will go to nine organizations in the Valley, while Mencuccini and five full-time and one part-time staff members look for new jobs.

"We are so grateful for the 25 years of support that Arizona has given us, and we're just indebted to the state and all of the men and women who we've been able to serve and really who have emotionally served us as well," she said.