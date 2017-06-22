STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Brush Fire closes I-17 in the North Valley

Posted: Jun 22 2017 02:40PM MST

Updated: Jun 22 2017 03:48PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A brush fire has closed off I-17 in North Phoenix, according to officials.

According to a statement by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, southbound I-17 is closed at State Route 74, and Northbound I-17 is closed at Loop 101.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire has charred an estimated 50 acres of land, and air tankers are reportedly being utilized to fight the fire.

Drivers are advised by ADOT officials to use alternate routes, including State Route 74.

