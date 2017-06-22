Brush Fire closes I-17 in the North Valley

- A brush fire has closed off I-17 in North Phoenix, according to officials.

According to a statement by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, southbound I-17 is closed at State Route 74, and Northbound I-17 is closed at Loop 101.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire has charred an estimated 50 acres of land, and air tankers are reportedly being utilized to fight the fire.

Drivers are advised by ADOT officials to use alternate routes, including State Route 74.

#303Fire est 50 acres. I17 closed at 303 & at Happy Valley to SR 74 per @ArizonaDOT. Air tankers being utilized. Watch 4 heavy smoke. pic.twitter.com/FjopO4UUfx — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2017

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)



This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.