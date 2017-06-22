Music fans attend Warped Tour in Phoenix, despite intense heat

- Despite the intense heat, music fans are still attending the Vans Warped Tour in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, albeit with extra precautions.

Thousands of people braved the heat wave Thursday afternoon, all to see some of their favorite bands at the tour. Doors to the concert opened later than expected because of the heat, and many people were lathered up with sunscreen, and came equipped with drinking water before heading into the concert.

Concertgoers said the bands and fun are worth being outside in the triple digit heat.