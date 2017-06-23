Deadly hit-and-run driver sought by police

- Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Glendale.

Glendale police say the incident happened near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night when a man in his 20s was hit by a car and the driver sped off.

Intersection of Bethany Home/59th Ave reopen to traffic after deadly hit & run. @GlendaleAZPD continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/5NWUG48VBw — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 23, 2017

Investigators say the victim was not walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby Circle K to try and identify the suspect.

The roadway was reopened at about 6 a.m. on Friday.