Deadly hit-and-run driver sought by police

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 23 2017 06:49AM MST

Updated: Jun 23 2017 07:00AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Glendale.

Glendale police say the incident happened near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night when a man in his 20s was hit by a car and the driver sped off.

Investigators say the victim was not walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby Circle K to try and identify the suspect.

The roadway was reopened at about 6 a.m. on Friday.

