Peoria police: Elderly woman found dead after going missing from nursing home

- Peoria police are investigating the death of an elderly woman after they say she went missing from a nursing home.

Police say they responded to the Immanuel Campus of Care nursing home near 99th and Desert Cove Avenues on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. after officials at the nursing home notice that two elderly women who suffer from Alzheimer's were missing.

When officers arrived at the nursing home, they began searching the area and about 20 minutes later, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident saying two women were in their backyard.

Once officers arrived at the home, they discovered one of the women was dead.

Police believe the women got out of the nursing home through an unsecured door.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The other woman who was found was returned to the nursing home.

The investigation is ongoing.