Phoenix mother accused of prostitution, abandoning 18-month-old daughter

- A Valley mother has made her first appearance in front of a judge after police say she left her 18-month-old baby home alone so she could prostitute herself.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Alexis Buchanan setup a meeting with an undercover police officer on Wednesday through Backpage.com.

Buchanan was arrested once she met up with the officer, but police say she then told them she left her 18-month-old daughter at home alone.

Officers went to her home to get the child and when they got there, they say the front door was unlocked and the child was crying.

The child was reportedly wearing a soiled diaper and there were several piles of dog feces on the carpet near the child's toys. There were also several small objects on the floor that police say the child could have choked on.

The child also had a small piece of glass stuck to her foot, although, it did not cut her.

The child is now in custody of the Department of Child Services and Buchanan faces several charges.