STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Peoria Police: Elderly woman with Alzheimer's dies of extreme heat exposure

By: Nicole Garcia

Posted: Jun 23 2017 04:49PM MST

Updated: Jun 23 2017 06:41PM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - In Peoria, police believe 79-year-old Oralia Parra died after being exposed to the extreme heat. 

The woman suffers from Alzheimer's and was somehow able to wander away from the care facility where she was staying.

She was found with an 87-year-old woman who is ok and back at the care center.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Nicole Garcia is following the story. Stay with Fox 10 Phoenix for the latest updates on this report.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories