Peoria Police: Elderly woman with Alzheimer's dies of extreme heat exposure

- In Peoria, police believe 79-year-old Oralia Parra died after being exposed to the extreme heat.

The woman suffers from Alzheimer's and was somehow able to wander away from the care facility where she was staying.

She was found with an 87-year-old woman who is ok and back at the care center.

