ADOT: Weekend closures for June 23-26

- Arizona Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers about closures over the weekend of June 23 through 26.

Westbound I-10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday : This is for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway Interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd Avenue and 51st Avenues also closed.



: This is for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway Interchange. Southbound I-17 closed between Dunlap Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday : This is for permanent lane striping on new pavement and bridge fence installation.



: This is for permanent lane striping on new pavement and bridge fence installation. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Peoria Avenue also closed. Northbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Glendale and Northern Avenues. Northern Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions at I-17 for fence installation.



Northern Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions at I-17 for fence installation. I-17 temporarily closed at times overnight near Anthem Way from 12:30 a..m. to 6 a.m. Sunday (June 25) for APS power line work.



Southbound L-303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 24) for overhead sign-structure work.



for overhead sign-structure work. I-17 traffic signals for Deer Valley road on- and off-ramps will be turned off from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 25) for APS power pole repair.



for APS power pole repair. Northbound I-17 right lane closed between Bell Road and Union Hills Drive from 9p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 24) for barrier wall repair. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed.

For more information on these closures and detour routes, please visit www.azdot.gov.