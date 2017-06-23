STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Garbage truck hits power line, causes hundreds of residents in Phoenix neighborhood to lose power

By: Matt Galka

Posted: Jun 23 2017 09:24PM MST

Updated: Jun 23 2017 09:39PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A garbage truck is causing a major headache for people living in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The truck crashed into a pole and knocked down a power line near 15th Avenue and McDowell.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. and about 1,400 residents lost power.

Nearly 10 hours later, some of those people are still without power.

