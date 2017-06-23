Garbage truck hits power line, causes hundreds of residents in Phoenix neighborhood to lose power
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A garbage truck is causing a major headache for people living in a Phoenix neighborhood.
The truck crashed into a pole and knocked down a power line near 15th Avenue and McDowell.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. and about 1,400 residents lost power.
Nearly 10 hours later, some of those people are still without power.
