Student nurses educate and help those who dare to hike in the Arizona heat

- Dangerously high three-digit temperatures aren't stopping hikers from hitting the hiking trails, so that's where a group of student nurses from the Association of Arizona come in.

They camp out at the bottom of places like Piestewa Peak to make sure whoever goes up, also comes down.

"We're just out here to do a community outreach event and just keep our fellow Arizona residences, especially in this heat, hydrated and safe," said Alix Loar, the Board Member of Student Nurses Association of Arizona.

Loar says one of the first lessons nurses learn especially here in Arizona is the importance of hydration and how to avoid heat exhaustion in desert temperatures.

"We're just really excited to be able to utilize our knowledge and hopefully help keep people safe and out of the ER," Loar said.

With tents set up at entrances, the student nurses will offer valuable tips, like just how much water you should be consuming during 100-plus degree heat.

"Two to three liters, and it depends on your body mass, but definitely want to stay on the upper end of that. And just before you even start your day, if you're hiking or not, if you're just going to be out in this heat, definitely start your day with at least two full glasses of water to stay on top of it," Loar said.

From 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on certain days, you can catch them not only spreading awareness, but also saving lives.

"You just have this unconditional love for people you don't even know and you just want to really make sure that they stay safe and educate them and do what's best for them," Loar said.