Scottsdale Museum of the West opens exhibit with 1800s-era movie posters

- At the Scottsdale Museum of the West, there is a unique exhibit that's just been unveiled.

There are hundreds of film posters on display, dating back to the 1800s. In fact, this is the oldest collection, which dates back to 1898.

The exhibit is on load from a major collector.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Ty Brennan met with the Chief Curator, Dr. Tricia Loscher, on how these posters show how culture has changed over time, and how they display a lot of Arizona's history as well.