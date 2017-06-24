Surprise Police: Seeking two burglary suspects who have hit four different homes

- Surprise Police Department are asking the public to help identify two suspects in the burglary of a Surprise home on June 16, 2017.

The residence in the area of 168th Avenue and Dale Lane was burglarized. Surveillance video at the home captured video and images of the two suspects.

This incident is one of four total home burglaries occurring in the area on June 16. Two of the burglaries were in the unincorporated portion of Maricopa County.

Surprise Police investigators are working closely with deputies and detectives from from Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as the investigations develop.