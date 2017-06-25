Fire at Brass Armadillo antique mall

- Firefighters from several valley cities battled a 2nd alarm fire at the Brass Armadillo antique early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at the business near 28th Drive and Cactus Road. They received assistance from crews with the Glendale and Peoria fire departments. A total of 48 units from the three departments responded to the flames.

Heavy smoke was reportedly pouring out of the northwest corner of the building. No firefighters were hurt battling the fire as they got the flames under control. Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.