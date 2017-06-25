Phoenix Police: Cave Creek neighborhood evacauted after officer-involved shooting

- Phoenix Police are working on an officer-involved shooting in a Cave Creek neighborhood.

The intersection of Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway East has been blocked off.

Officers are currently in the process of evacuating nearby residences.

Police say the situation is still extremely active.

Fox 10 spoke with a neighbor who says an 'unstable man' lives in the area.

Stay with Fox 10 Phoenix as we receive updates on this active police situation.