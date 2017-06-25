Man arrested after FBI finds missing Charlotte teen in Georgia over a year later

Goodwin Fire burns over 1,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 25 2017 02:54PM MST

Updated: Jun 25 2017 03:30PM MST

MAYER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A wildfire burning south of Prescott and west of Mayer has grown to a thousand acres.

The Goodwin fire forced deputies to evacuate approximately 150 people from 50 homes in the remote community of Pine Flat.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Senator Highway and County Road 177.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Mayer High School.

Aircraft are helping ground crews tackle the flames from above.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

